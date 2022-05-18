Global Marine names new CEO

Neilson-Watts spent 16 years as a navigator, engineer and captain of boats and has worked to lay and repair cables at sea.

He most recently served as managing director of undersea cable maintenance at Global Marine Services.

In a statement released on LinkedIn Global Marine Group wrote: “[Neilson-Watts] brings a wealth of industry experience and after spending 16 years at sea understands the complex operational challenges of installing and maintaining subsea cable. Since returning to shore, he has undertaken a number of strategic senior roles globally, most recently heading up the telecoms business unit.”

Neilson Watts will be replacing Ian Douglas who had spent 11 years as CEO of the subsea company.

Douglas will remain with the company and will undertake the role of vice-chairman.

“Our thanks go to Ian, who has led the organisation under four separate owners and has been a driving force of the Group's growth,” the statement added.