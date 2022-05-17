Sparkle and Atos partner on cloud services and solutions

“We are glad to partner with Atos. Putting together our expertise in cloud and digital services, we aim to further promote our offering which has already been successfully adopted by leading European universities and institutions, to the wider education and research community,” said Elisabetta Romano, CEO of Sparkle.

“This partnership will also strengthen our ability to provide digital services to customers across various industries and ultimately broaden our horizons".

Together, Sparkle and Atos will develop the Open Clouds for Research Environments (OCRE), an initiative that aims to accelerate the digitalisation of European universities and research centres as well as the adoption of cloud systems, in which Sparkle serves as the cloud framework provider and Google Cloud integrator in 27 European countries.

For its part, Atos will support Sparkle in providing professional, consulting and system integration services to the research and education community in France, Belgium, the UK, Ireland, Germany, Turkey, and Portugal with plans to extend this to other countries in the near future.

"We are delighted to collaborate with Sparkle, and that our collaboration begins with a key project for education and research institutions in Europe," said Jean-Claude Geha, head of telecommunications, media and technology at Atos.

"Digital transformation plays a central role in the overall economic and social development. In this context, Atos brings its cloud expertise to support private and public organizations to effectively manage the digital challenges of tomorrow.”

Aside from OCRE, Atos and Sparkle will develop public and private projects, using their respective assets in fixed, 5G, IoT and security services.

In addition, the two will also target the sports and events market to build an end-to-end offering, Atos has experience in this field as the worldwide IT partner for the International Olympic Committee.