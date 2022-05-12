Digital Realty signs HGC for Singapore and Seoul

Under the agreement, Digital Realty will use edgeX by HGC services for over-the-top (OTT) customers in its three Singapore data centres and in Seoul.

Cliff Tam (pictured), HGC’s senior VP for its global data strategy, said the deal helped the company’s “mission to foster OTTs’ growth in Asia and around the world”.

He added: “edgeX by HGC not only offers faster and smoother service delivery, but it also expands OTT services with increased agility to capitalize on the enormous growth potential around this sector.”

The Singapore and Seoul data centres together comprise 110,000 square metres across the four sites and serve as a connecting point to customers seeking to expand into the wider Asian region and globally.

Chris Sharp, CTO at Digital Realty, said: “Interconnectivity has become pivotal as business leaders continue to find the quickest and most cost-effective way to expand their digital business globally. Businesses must be able to connect instantly and simultaneously especially with the exponential amount of data being created.”

Tam said: “By allowing OTTs to offload their cloud infrastructure and colocation services while increasing the network speeds, we are enabling users to focus on pushing the boundaries of innovation.”