Telstra launches PoP in the Phillippines

The launch is part of a new partnership with one of the biggest internet providers in the country Converge and will offer ethernet private line services of 10G and 100G.

Telstra Converge, as the new partnership is known, will see the construction of new terrestrial fibre routes between its East Asia Crossing and City-to-City submarine cable landing stations in the Philippines as well as into Makati City in the Metro Manila region.

Alfred Au Yeung, head of strategic transaction for global wholesale at Telstra, said: “Telstra has been operating in the Philippines for more than 25 years with in-country telecommunication expertise and a dedicated local support team.

“Our enhanced infrastructure further enables us to offer faster and quality connectivity in and out of the Philippines.

“Not only does it equip our customers with cable diversity and options for network resiliency, it also offers a truly end-to-end solution that fits their increasing bandwidth demands.”

The partnership comes at a time when the Philippines has become an emerging hub of connectivity in Asia due to increasing bandwidth demand and high growth potential.

Telstra is the largest submarine cable owner in the Philippines and has access to two landing stations in the country.

The company added that it will continue to explore and collaborate with industry partners to maximise the potential of the Philippines as a “connectivity hub”.