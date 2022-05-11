Three’s 3G switch-off hailed as ‘right move’ for 5G adoption

That is the view of Phil Sorsky, SVP international at CommScope who believes that it is a good idea given that it will free up spectrum that can be used for other areas.

Sorsky adds that he thinks 5G will become an enabler for the industry as innovation continues, and freeing up spectrum will be “key” to moving forwards with widespread adoption of the technology.

“Ultimately, 5G delivers the speed, reliability and low latency which businesses need to improve productivity and efficiency within their teams and such connectivity could be the difference between success and failure for smaller businesses striving to reach global audiences,” he says.

“As network operators continue to switch off older 2G and 3G services, we can look forward to a future where 5G will be vital for the UK’s digital progress, enabling people and businesses to reap the rewards this next generation of connectivity can bring.”

Three UK recently announced that it would be retiring the technology that gave the company its name after launching in 2003.

The operator says that 5G usage is now more popular than 3G in the UK and it will account for 35% of all usage by the end of the year.