DTGC and MTN GlobalConnect announce major collaboration

The two have entered into a strategic partnership that will initially focus on voice and messaging interconnect, specifically enhanced voice and A2P messaging for carrier and B2B customers.

Plans for collaboration in other areas are underway as the two create what they described as a "multi-service portfolio that will reach across continents".

“The alliance with Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier will create valuable synergies that will advance our mission to connect Africa to the world, and vice versa”, said Kedar Gupte, chief mobility business officer at MTN GlobalConnect.

“It enables both companies to offer enhanced voice and A2P messaging to carrier and B2B customers in our respective regions.”

Gupte is pictured here with Nicholas Nikrouyan, VP voice and mobile solutions at DTGC, at International Telecoms Week 2022.

Nikrouyan added: “We are very pleased to announce this new collaboration and have high expectations for the future.

"By bringing together our two big brands, we further demonstrate our commitment to creating value for our customers and partners. We are looking forward to additional joint offerings in the months to come.”

Capacity will have more on this story tomorrow