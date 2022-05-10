Telstra confirms SX NEXT to go live in July

The Southern Cross NEXT cable (SX NEXT) will bolster connectivity between Australia, New Zealand and the US, with branch units to Fiji, Kiribati, and Tokelau. Telstra is a 25% shareholder of the Southern Cross Cables Network (SCCN), owner of SX NEXT.

SX NEXT is a four-fibre pair cable system with a capacity of 72Tbps, built using up to 400G Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexing (DWDM) technology and purpose-built landing stations.

“With the rise of cloud-based services and hybrid remote working models, connectivity with diversity and reliability is more critical than ever to ensure constant uptime and uninterrupted services," said Oliver Camplin-Warner, CEO of Telstra International.

"We will continue to innovate on our network infrastructure and work with our industry partners on providing more accessible, faster and more stable connectivity to our customers, enabling them to connect with the rest of the world"

“The SX NEXT cable will strengthen Telstra’s existing subsea network infrastructure – one of the largest in the Asia-Pacific region – and solidify our commitment to connecting people and communities from Australia and the Pacific Islands to the US and around the world.”

Once live SX NEXT will strengthen the internet quality and penetration across Oceania, enabling different data streams to be sent simultaneously over a single optical fibre network.

The SX NEXT cable is among the largest single subsea cable infrastructure projects, spanning approximately 15,857km in length, and complements the existing Southern Cross and Endeavor-AAG cable systems in the region.