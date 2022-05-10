MTN GlobalConnect eyes expansion with two new hires

MTN GlobalConnect has made two appointments to its leadership team as it looks to continue its “growth and expansion”.

Mohammed Aliyu (pictured left) will serve as its chief FibreCo officer, while Kedar Gupte (pictured right) was appointed chief mobility business officer.

MTN announced in 2019 that GlobalConnect, the company’s wholesale infrastructure sub-brand would be an operating company of the group.

It was established in 2017 as the commercial vehicle for the consolidation of MTN’s international and national major wholesale activities.

The company offers a backbone network in Africa which includes 47 multinational points of presence in 29 countries across the MEA region, 14 submarine cables and a backbone capacity in excess of 3Tbps.

Commenting on the appointments, Schepens said: ‘’Following an extensive recruitment process, MTN GlobalConnect is privileged to be able to look within for rich leadership talent and satisfy the company’s goals and ambitions”.

Aliyu, a fixed connectivity veteran with 20 years of experience, joined MTN Group in 2002 before advancing through the ranks in MTN Nigeria, assuming several strategic and sales roles.

He has previously served as the general manager of revenue infrastructure business at MTN GlobalConnect for the past four years.

He joined GlobalConnect in 2018 to head its business development, sales and infrastructure revenue business, leading MTN’s fixed infrastructure assets.

Gupte, meanwhile, joined GlobalConnect in 2018 as general manager for value added services. He has grown his team to include sales, commercial management, product innovation and presale functions while expanding MTN’s wholesale mobility business.

Gupte has over 20 years of experience in the telecom and consumer electronics industry, working across Africa, Asia and Europe.

Prior to joining MTN GlobalConnect, he held several roles at Vodafone Group in the UK, served as the senior vice president of international markets at Tanla Platforms, and spearheaded business strategy and service innovations at Reliance Communications in India.