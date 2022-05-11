Symbio A2P messaging available in New Zealand

The solution removed the need for individual carrier interconnects, delivering direct routes into New Zealand, providing a single gateway to all three main New Zealand networks.

A2P messaging offers enterprises a range use cases, including direct marketing, customer engagement and two-factor authentication.

While for voice providers it diversifies business offerings and creates opportunities for growth in the A2P messaging market.

Software vendors benefit from Symbio's market knowledge as well as wholesale scale and direct connectivity to local mobile network operators.

In addition, Symbio is connected to the New Zealand Mobile Number Portability (MNP) database, and with MNP lookup enables customers to search for recently ported numbers using near real-time data. It can be used to improve deliverability and enhance security, by flagging if a number has been recently ported.

The company also offer flexible pricing options and 24/7/365 technical support as standard, while its SMS platform boasts 99.999% availability and a range of connection options, including connecting via REST API, standard SMPP, SMPP over SLL or SMPP with VPN.