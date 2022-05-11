NJFX become home to network AT&T PoP

The PoP will give customers at the NJFX CLS colocation campus access to AT&T’s domestic and global network.

“We are continually looking for ways to strategically expand our offerings to customers,” said Michael DeChiara, associate vice president of AT&T Wholesale Solutions.

“Through our new point of presence at NJFX, we have added another critical location to address customer’s growing requirements for access to our advanced and powerful global network, including our extensive fibre footprint in the US, which is now available coast-to-coast for wholesale customers.”

AT&T will offer services from its Ethernet and transport portfolio including AT&T Virtual Private Network, Ethernet Private Line Service, OPT-E-WAN and AT&T Dedicated Internet/Managed Internet Service delivering speeds of up to 100G.

“We are pleased that AT&T has chosen to establish a point of presence at our CLS colocation campus. It has always been our vision to develop NJFX to become North America’s preeminent international hub for subsea communications, interconnecting many international carriers across three continents with multiple secure and reliable backhaul and US termination options," said Gil Santaliz, CEO of NJFX.

"World-class communications providers like AT&T recognise that NJFX provides a nexus for collaboration where they can build out new and reinforce existing networks with diverse routes while extending their global reach.”

Moreover, the new PoP will give customers access to directly interconnect with subsea capacity services across the Atlantic to Europe and Latin America. While International customers can transport data to AT&T’s PoP and extend their reach to key US metro markets via its US network backbone.

In addition, customers can also interexchange traffic across the multiple subsea cable systems available at NJFX, including TGN1, TGN2, and Seabras-1