Telstra names new president for Americas region

Drake will head all Telstra's activities in the Americas and the company's "future direction" in the region.

As ITW Daily reported, Collins left his role at Telstra to join Exa Infrastructure as CCO.

“Our customers are navigating a continually changing business landscape as they grow their operations and build toward long-term success,” said Drake.

“Telstra is well-positioned to meet their evolving needs with a diverse range of solutions and services that can support any connectivity method required to successfully achieve an organisation’s digital initiatives. This is an exciting time to be in telecommunications and I’m looking forward to leading this exceptional Americas team and driving our business forward.”

Drake has more than a decade of experience in the international communications space and prior to joining Telstra, he held management roles at Zayo Group.

Oliver Camplin-Warner, head of Telstra International, added: “Noah intimately understands the unique nuances of telecom and knows how to work with customers and partners to tailor the right connectivity solution for their needs. His insightful perspective, exceptional experience and dynamic leadership style will play key roles in helping us deliver on our ambitious goals.”