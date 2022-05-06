NTT launches data centre campus in India

The NAV1A data centre is spread across 400,000 square feet and will offer the capacity to host 5,000 racks and support over 30MW of IT load

The NAV1 campus in Mahape, Navi Mumbai is planned with the capacity for up to four data centres, reaching 150MW in total.

Masaaki Moribayashi, president and board director for NTT said, “India is one of the fastest-growing data centre markets in the world today, making it a prominent focus area for NTT’s global business.

“In the wake of the pandemic, and the recent initiatives by the Government of India, especially policies regarding data localization, and digitisation of services across different verticals, we’ve witnessed a sharp rise in demand for data centres, cloud, remote-working and cyber security products and services.

“NTT has invested USD 2 billion to ensure access to world-class, end-to-end infrastructure for India’s digital-first economy and this launch in Navi Mumbai is another step in that direction.”

NTT currently has a footprint of 12 facilities in the country with more than 2.5 million square feet and 220MW of facility power.

Its latest launch comes shortly after its Chandivali campus – which became the first operational hyperscale data centre campus in the country.

Its campus launches are part of the planned US$2 billion investment for scaling its infrastructure capacity in the country.

NTT says it has over 1,300MWs of data centre capacity today, including a large development pipeline of a 25% increase in capacity across more than 20 countries around the world.