BT boosts digital transformation with AWS partnership

The agreement will accelerate BT’s plans to build a new suite of digital products and services, which it says will deliver more value for its consumer, enterprise, global and Openreach customers.

The operator adds that its latest partnership is just one element of its broader modernisation programme that aims to deliver £2 billion in gross annualised savings by the end of 2024.

It also represents simplification from its current IT estate and is designed to be cloud-native, microservices-based and fully modular.

“We have a big opportunity when it comes to modernising our infrastructure, and our collaboration with AWS is a key one for us as we deliver the transformation needed to accelerate BT,” said Thomas Dücke, chief operating officer at BT Digital.

The approach will boost BT’s ability to move in response to customer needs, permitting for security and privacy, while also reducing costs in IT maintenance.

For BT, digital transformation remains paramount given that it had already revealed a collaboration to “unlock” business use cases with Google Cloud earlier this year.

Over the next five years, BT says it intends to continue to make significant investments and it will continue to use AWS technology to accelerate its digital transformation.