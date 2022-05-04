Five things to watch May 4: 5G voice users to surge, Dish and Samsung team on Open RAN

5G voice users to hit 2.5 billion by 2026

The number of voice-over-5G users will reach 2.5 billion globally by 2026 according to a new study by Juniper Research.

The current number stands at just 290 million users and the 780% growth will be driven by the acceleration of 5G rollouts following the pandemic.

Juniper says that since current 4G voice technology is not sufficient to support interactive calling, operators will begin capitalising on voice-over-5G to create a new portfolio of voice services.

The research also recommends operators prioritise interactive calling, intelligent call routing and integration of AI-based interactive voice services as these provide the most immediate return on investment.

CommScope unveils XGS-PON solution for growing FTTP deployments

CommScope has announced its new XGS-PON solution is built to facilitate the rapid growth of FTTP deployments worldwide.

As fibre rollouts increase, CommScope says its XGS=PON network will be on had to power smart cities, next=generation wireless networks and tomorrow’s consumer and commercial services such as VR gaming and remote healthcare.

The solution will allow providers to improve time to revenue and optimise CAPEX, reduce OPEX, risks and complexity and push technology changes through its open architecture.

“CommScope helped pioneer the modern GPON and EPON access market, and now we’re introducing the next phase of evolution with our cloud-to-edge next-gen XGS-PON suite,” said Ric Johnsen, SVP and president of connectivity and cable solutions at CommScope.

“The new PON solution suite leverages our access network expertise to unlock an unmatched range of capabilities in active and passive solutions across the many stages and topologies of fibre deployment.”

DISH and Samsung sign multi-year Open RAN agreement

DISH has selected Samsung for the deployment of its Open RAN solutions across its 5G network.

Samsung Networks Business will supply DISH with its 5G and RAN solutions, vRAN software and a variety of Open RAN compliant radio units.

Samsung’s vRAN can operate on any commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) server, while delivering performance on par with traditional hardware-based equipment, the vendor says.

“Samsung’s 5G solutions will play an integral role in our network expansion, giving us the flexibility to deploy our cloud-native network with software-based solutions that support advanced services and operational scalability,” said John Swieringa, president and chief operating officer at DISH Wireless.

“We look forward to working with Samsung, whose industry leadership in vRAN and O-RAN innovation will help support our vision of delivering open, interoperable cloud-based 5G services to consumers and enterprises across the U.S.”

Syniverse to offer WhatsApp business platform

Syniverse will collaborate with ConnectionsGT to offer a business platform for medium-to-large enterprises to send messages at scale via WhatsApp

The offering will integrate Syniverse’s CPaaS Concierge Software as a Service (SaaS) into ConnectionGT’s communications platform and will be made available to retail, healthcare and hospitality companies.

ConnectionsGT will focus on using Syniverse’s entire CPaaS platform, allowing users to fully integrate all mobile messaging channels such as text, WhatsApp and chat alongside any established voice channel.

The companies say the business platform will offer rich and engaging real-time communication and will solve key challenges for its clients.

Kacific launches emergency connectivity solution

Kacific Broadband Satellites Group is launching CommsBox - its own emergency connectivity solution.

CommsBox is a transportable, all in-in-one product that is designed to provide broadband service in emergency or disaster zones.

The turnkey solution will meet the particular disaster response requirements of territories in Southeast Asia and the Pacific.

“The Asia Pacific region is prone to natural disasters. With many islands and mountainous regions, its geography adds an extra challenge for coordinating rescue and relief,” said Christian Patouraux, CEO of Kacific.

“When powerlines are down, transport routes blocked, and fibre or other ground-based communications equipment damaged, Kacific’s CommsBox can be shipped into the disaster zone to provide internet access within minutes of touchdown.”