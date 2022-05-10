GTT upgrades global IP network with 400G technology

The upgrade aims to addresses the continued double-digit increase in IP traffic by delivering improved scalability and higher-capacity options for GTT’s Internet and WAN services.

To be completed in phases, the rollout of this upgrade will begin with global metropolitan city locations initially phase, before eventually spanning GTT’s core IP switching and routing fabric

connecting across six continents. The first phase is due to complete in the second half of 2023.

“The scalability and performance advantages of GTT’s global Tier 1 IP network is a cornerstone to what makes GTT stand out from the other managed network service providers,” said Don MacNeil, COO of GTT.

“This comprehensive network upgrade to 400G demonstrates our commitment to providing customers with the most advanced internet networking platform so that they can realize maximum business benefits from managed SD-WAN as well as the full array of enhanced internet services that GTT offers, and it is among a number of key initiatives on our transformation roadmap that leverage the latest AI and digital technologies.”

The augmentation of GTT's network to 400G will be implemented at multiple network layers that include the core IP backbone and metro extensions as well as customer service nodes.

GTT will deploy IP networking technology from Juniper Networks, which can scale up and down for optimised WAN performance and enhanced efficiency across the core IP backbone.

In addition, the global IP network upgrade includes telemetry functionality that enables the network to scale higher and converge faster, providing better performance and greater flexibility to run cloud applications.

Earlier this year, the European Space Agency (ESA) has renewed and expanded its agreement with GTT for cloud networking services. ES's multi-mission data is delivered through GTT Hybrid Cloud as well as services supporting ESA's missions and selected third party missions.