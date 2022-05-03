NTT introduces IoT sustainability solution for businesses

The offering will help businesses make data-driven decisions to reduce carbon footprint through the use of IoT connectivity, the company has announced.

Last year the firm committed to net zero emissions by 2040, with global CEO Abhijit Dubey saying the company has an “obligation” to make the world a more sustainable place.

Now it has implemented solutions including OCR meter reading, water leak management and environmental monitoring to help businesses combat rising emissions.

The Services for Sustainability stack incorporates a secure IT/OT integration and end-to-end support system that will allow firms to see the benefits of the technology across the entire business deployment.

It says benefits include energy cost savings, faster reduction in emissions and better work enablement across the organisation.

“IoT technologies are an essential tool in the global fight against climate change,” said Jeff Merritt, head of urban transformation at the World Economic Forum.

“We know what actions are needed to build a more sustainable future and have a robust suite of technologies available to help deliver this impact.

“As the world looks to accelerate the implementation of these solutions, organizations like NTT will have a critical role to play in helping companies and governments capitalize on this opportunity.”

The announcement of its latest offering follows the appointment of two industry veterans that will help “drive growth and momentum” across NTT’s IoT and sustainability initiatives.

25-year industry veterans Devin Yaung and Vicky Bullivant have been appointed as SVP of group enterprise IoT products and services and SVP for group sustainability respectively.