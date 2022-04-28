Sparkle expands Brazilian network with second PoP in Fortaleza

The news marks Sparkle's second PoP in Fortaleza and fourteenth in Brazil, expanding the company’s network footprint across the country which includes a presence in São Paulo, Rio De Janeiro, Porto Alegre and Salvador.

The PoP is fully integrated into Sparkle’s global IP backbone Seabone, that offers coverage across Central and South America with PoPs in Argentina, Brazil, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico and Venezuela.

Sparkle's network also features terrestrial and subsea networks Seabras-1 cable in the Atlantic and Curie in the Pacific, enabling the delivery of four diversified connectivity routes from South to North America.

2020 saw the launch of Sparkle's 12th PoP in Porto Alegre. It offers local and regional players high-speed connectivity through Sparkle’s IP transit service Seabone, as well as advanced transport solutions up to 100 GB through the City2City service.

That same year the company unveiled another PoP in Salvador, giving local and international network providers, ISPs, content and application providers high-speed Internet connectivity and a full set of IP solutions, including DDos mitigation services and Virtual NAP, that allows access the main internet exchange points without the need to build any proprietary infrastructure.