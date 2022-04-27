HyperOne starts construction in Western Sydney

The groundbreaking was attended by Paul Fletcher, Federal Minister for communications, urban infrastructure, cities and the arts, who turned the first sod, as well as HyperOne founder Bevan Slattery and local construction workers onsite in Penrith.

“Projects such as HyperOne drive competition, improve regional connectivity and deliver better services for Australians,” said Fletcher. “This means new economic opportunities and more jobs – including here in thriving Western Sydney.”

According to Stuart Ayres, Minister for enterprise, investment and trade and Western Sydney and member for Penrith, the project will deliver “faster, more competitive and secure data connectivity" that will serve as a "major incentive for businesses wanting to invest in Western Sydney including the manufacturing, aviation and defence industries".

The 20,000km network is to be built in phases, with the first comprised of a 2,300km connection between Sydney, Canberra and Melbourne, that is being developed by GenusPlus and UGC- 5DG. This section of the HypeOne network is due to be fully commissioned by the end of 2023.

“This is a critical piece of infrastructure that delivers a much-needed upgrade along this highly congested route for businesses and consumers,“ said David Riches, managing director of Genus.

“Importantly it is also being specifically built to create new access points to enable better internet and mobile connectivity along the entire route, a game-changer for many regional communities in NSW.

HyperOne is also set to create up to 10,000 jobs during construction and the project was being designed, manufactured and built using Australian businesses and local subcontractors.

“For too long there has been a digital divide that is holding our country’s economy back and hurting regional communities. We are very proud to be starting construction on this transformational project in the Greater Western Sydney region - one of the fastest growing parts of the country, said Slattery.

“By delivering world-class connectivity across the nation we will increase greater investment in peri-urban, regional, rural and remote areas of Australia and stop the drain of people, and services to our capital cities and see more higher paid jobs locally.