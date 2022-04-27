System updates: Orange Poland moves to Teradata Vantage, Amdocs teams with Vodafone

Orange Poland migrates to Teradata Vantage on Google Cloud

Orange Poland has migrated its core reporting and analytical processes to Teradata Vantage on Google Cloud.

The firm says it selected Teradata’s service-as-a-cloud offering as a key first step in its strategic migration to the cloud last year.

Benefits that the migration will bring include increased flexibility, fast time-to-market, risk limitation and optimised ROI, the company says.

“Cloud enablement is a key part of our strategy, and proper technology choices are fundamental to transform our business and generate growth,” said Bertrand Grèzes-Besset, chief information officer for Orange Poland.

“Big data and analytics are leading the way, and we can now leverage the elasticity and agility of the cloud. It was absolutely vital that we chose the right partner to help with our first step.

“We did evaluate several options and Teradata proved to be the best architecture fit, with the least risk and the best ROI.”

To support the migration, Orange Poland also sought the help of Accenture – a company that has collaborated with the telco’s digital transformation strategy for nearly two decades.

Amdocs selected by Vodafone to modernise inventory systems in Europe

Amdocs has been chosen by Vodafone to modernise its inventory portfolio in Germany, Romania, the Czech Republic and Albania for its mobile, fixed and cable services.

The partnership will provide Vodafone with a powerful data foundation as it continues to automate its network and service operations for a network spanning multiple countries and new network technologies such as 5G.

By aligning data models, Vodafone will benefit from increased data quality, planning process efficiency and reduced fallout rate in fulfilment and assurance processes.

A spokesperson for Vodafone Group said: “Providing excellent customer service is central to Vodafone’s business, and we look to provide a consistent customer experience across our different regions.

“As we extend our advanced gigabit networks, we are further harmonising our inventory systems in multiple territories, as well as modernising and improving efficiency, with the support of Amdocs, our strategic partner in this initiative.”

Lumen selects Alianza to aid transformation from the Cloud

Lumen has announced it will use Alianza’s cloud communications platform to strengthen its voice services portfolio.

Alianza’s cloud communications platform is a cloud-native, carrier grade service that will address the needs of Lumen’s core voice products and customer segments, the firm says.

The partnership will help customers to accelerate their plans to migrate to a next-generation voice and collaboration solutions that includes centralised management, automated provisioning and online customer ordering and management.

Lumen will gain network and operational simplification and service automation as a result of the partnership and an “enhanced ability to quickly and easily provide advanced communications services to customers”.

"Through Alianza's platform, we are strengthening our portfolio of next generation cloud services to enable the speed, scale, and agility the market demands," said Scott Velting, VP of product management at Lumen

MTN Uganda continues digital transformation with Tecnotree partnership

Finnish-based provider of digital transformation services Tecnotree has announced a partnership with MTN Uganda.

The Digital Consumer stack enabled by Tecnotree Digital BSS Suite 5 will benefit from a faster and “more intuitive” customer experience.

It will provide an improvement in speed of service activation compared to other legacy platforms and providers digital capabilities related to customer interactions, faster onboarding, omnichannel digital journeys for customers and loyalty programmes.

Monzer Ali, CTIO at MTN Uganda said: “We are delighted to partner with Tecnotree in our Digital Transformation journey, this partnership is a testament to our commitment to being a customer centric organisation focused on innovative digital solutions that drive efficiency and great customer user experiences.”