JT IoT bolsters offering with NextM2M acquisition

Under the terms of the agreement, NextM2M will be integrated into JT IoT's core networks to enhance the company's Internet of Things (IoT) capabilities.

“I am delighted to welcome NextM2M to the JT IoT family. NextM2M will help us deliver our strategic goals to diversify on our connectivity suppliers," said Graeme Millar, CEO of JT IoT.

"The acquisition will also further accelerate our growth whilst underpinning our excellent efficiency. We believe that in NextM2M we have found a partner that shares our vision and mission to drive success within the IoT industry.”

NextM2M offers custom-made solutions that deliver machine to machine data transmissions for more than 130 global customers in over 60 countries.

The company already partners a number of telcos including Vodafone and JT with a range of IoT solutions such as smart sensors to industrial automation.

The integration of NextM2M will add to JT IoT's existing global footprint and development capabilities.

“We are excited to join JT IoT on this exciting journey," said Henrik Hansen, CEO of NextM2M.

"There is a huge potential in IoT solutions market and by joining hands with a global player like JT IoT, we can ensure we have the right people and expertise to continue challenging the established players with new and innovative solutions.”

In related news, earlier this month JT IoT partnered Stacuity to combine Stacuity’s programmable platform with JT IoT’s connectivity footprint, giving IoT customers and developers greater control over global mobile connectivity.