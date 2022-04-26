Pantheon invests €26.5m into European fibre firm

Pantheon, a global infrastructure fund currently has $82.1 billion in assets under management and advice with more than 115 investment offices across the world.

The name of its latest investee was not revealed but reportedly provides broadband internet access to almost one million homes as well as additional telecoms services through its fibre-based network infrastructure.

The global infrastructure fund adds that it is an established player in the home market and is “well positioned to capitalise on an accelerated fibre rollout programme”.

Additionally, the investee has ambitions to reach a footprint of two million fibre connections by 2025 and says its broadband is more sustainable and energy efficient than legacy networks, with 40-60% lower energy consumption.

Richard Sem, Partner at Pantheon, PINT’s investment manager said: “We are pleased to announce the completion of PINT’s latest investment.

“We believe this is a highly accretive growth opportunity in a segment of the digital infrastructure space that represents an exciting growth opportunity.”

The investment builds upon Pantheon’s strategy of building a diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets with a focus on sectors benefitting from “structural growth drivers”.

Pantheon’s latest venture builds upon its US$30 million investment in Vertical Bridge earlier this month.