SoftBank exec joins carrier-as-a-service platform

Julio Gaitán joins OXIO from SoftBank Group International where he was focused exclusively on the Latin American market, advising a portfolio of 17 companies to maximise operational efficiencies and drive their market expansion.

With more than 20 years of experience, Gaitán has held the roles of CEO at Grupo A+ BPO during a major turnaround, as well as head of sales for Latin America for Kyocera Wireless Corp.

His new role tasks him with delivering sustainable and profitable growth for OXIO through new client acquisitions as well as organic active lines growth in existing clients.

“OXIO has set itself apart as a pioneer with its approach of turning businesses into mobile carriers – a fascinating innovation in a space in telecom that is ripe for change,” said Gaitán. “I am looking forward to playing a part in OXIO’s continued growth in Mexico, where it is already finding success with large players, as well as other markets.”

Heading up OXIO Mexico, Abraham González Pont has joined as general manager of OXIO in Mexico with a target to ensure the operations and team scale to support the rapid growth rates planned for 2022, which include the number of active lines almost doubling every quarter.

Prior to this role he spent six years with Uber, most recently as head of driver operations for LATAM and general manager, enabling the growth of the business to make LATAM the fastest growing region for Uber. Pont also has over 15 years of experience in finance, sales and marketing at companies including Hewlett-Packard and Vodafone.

Pont said: “As someone who has worked with various start-ups and multinationals, the project at OXIO caught my attention as an innovator that is offering something new and tremendously beneficial to businesses of all sizes.

“I am very excited to accelerate OXIO’s growth in Mexico, a market that I have an intimate understanding of.”

OXIO is a carrier-as-a-service platform that allows brands and enterprises to instantly create their own personalised mobile experience. In Mexico the company says it is working with "some of the largest brands in the country" and there are plans to launch in Brazil and the US, too.

In its series B fundraising last month it secured $40 million, led by ParaFi Capital. The round brings total proceeds raised to $65 million to date.