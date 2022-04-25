Antin sees 33.5% increase in AUM

Investments totalled €1.9bn over the same period, rising to €3.3bn when co-investments are also considered.

On the connectivity side this included Pulsant (Mid Cap Fund I), and elsewhere extended to: Origis Energy (Flagship Fund IV), ERR - European Rail Rent partnership (Mid Cap Fund I), Lake State Railway (Mid Cap Fund I), Empire Access and North Penn Telephone (Mid Cap Fund I) as well as add-on equity for several of Antin's existing portfolio companies

Mid Cap Fund I is around 36% invested as of 31 March 2022.

Alain Rauscher and Mark Crosbie, co-founders of Antin Infrastructure Partners, said in a joint statement: “The first quarter of 2022 was marked by the strong execution of our growth strategy with the ongoing acceleration of fundraising and deployment. We launched fundraising for our Flagship Fund V and made further progress on fundraising for our NextGen strategy focused on value-added investing in sustainable, scalable, and connected assets, which just saw its first investment with the acquisition of SNRG in the UK.

"With two additional investments in the United States as part of our Mid Cap strategy, we are rapidly expanding our North American portfolio. The successful exit of Roadchef demonstrates our ability to generate strong returns, even in today’s more volatile environment.

Antin holds interests in CityFibre and since July 2021 it has backed Pulsant. It listed on Euronext Paris in September, raising €550 million and securing a market cap of €4.1 billion on the day of listing.

Previously it has invested in Axion, FPS Towers, Eurofiber, FirstLight Fibre and Lyntia.

Antin said its strong returns were due to exists its non-connectivity interests, which include: Roadchef (Flagship Fund II), Amedes (Flagship Fund II) and Almaviva (Flagship Fund III).