Colt delivers up to 10Gbps for AWS Direct Connect

The development was made possible by Colt Technology Services, which can now support Colt On Demand cloud connectivity to AWS Direct Connect Hosted services. It means customers in Japan, Hong Kong and Singapore can now access speeds of up to 10 Gbps.

Masato Hoshino, President and Asia Representative at Colt, said: "We have built a strong relationship with AWS and, as an AWS Partner, Colt has provided AWS connectivity to a large number of customers across all industries in Asia. This announcement highlights our continued investment in APAC and our commitment to provide our customers with agile, flexible, and secure cloud connectivity services to meet their high bandwidth needs and help them to take advantage of everything the cloud has to offer."

Previously, such speeds were only available on AWS Direct Connect dedicated services, but with this enhancement, Colt said customers can now connect directly to AWS Direct Connect hosted services without having to use cross-connects. This reduces their total cost of ownership and increases the speed of delivery.

The dedicated connection is a physical Ethernet connection associated with a single customer, whereas the hosted connection is a physical Ethernet connection that an AWS Direct Connect Partner provisions on behalf of a customer.

In addition, bandwidth can be adjusted in real-time, according to the ratio of office workers and those working remotely, enabling the cost-effective creation of a high-performance cloud computing environment.

Customers can also make use of different AWS virtual interfaces, for example private, public, transit.

Initially launched in Europe last year, Colt is now offering the service in Hong Kong, Japan, and Singapore, with high bandwidth of up to 10Gbps, in a fully flexible connectivity solution with Colt On Demand.

The Colt IQ Network connects 900+ data centres across Europe, Asia and North America's largest business hubs, with more than 29,000 on net buildings at present.