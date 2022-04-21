Telin and TM Wholesale partner up on subsea

Signed Budi Satria Dharma Purba, chief executive officer of Telin and Amar Huzaimi Md Deris, executive vice president of TM Wholesale, the deal will see the two companies partner in " buying, selling, upgrading and investing activities" in the subsea space, according to Purba.

"Telin’s participation in global connectivity focuses on ensuring reliable connectivity in order to meet surging demand for fast internet due to trends such as flexible working arrangements, video streaming, and gaming. We believe that this collaboration will serve our stakeholders' needs accordingly,” he added.

At present, Telin has 22 subsea cable systems, spanning a total of over 222,260 km in length, while TM Wholesale 30 subsea cable systems that spanning more than 320,000km in length. Both parties will leverage this infrastructure to deliver much needed 'reliable, diversified and uninterrupted' connectivity solutions.

“This collaboration allows us to gain immediate submarine capacity in response to the growing demand for high bandwidth services," said Deris.

"It also gives us more diverse connections and alternative routes connecting Malaysia to the rest of the world, while optimising our existing submarine capacity. Additionally, it will enable us to begin exploring the most cost-effective approach for future submarine cable investment projects that will benefit both parties and this region."

Telin is a member of the BiFrost subsea cable consortium alongside partners Keppel and Meta. It is unclear whether or not this agreement with TM Wholesale will extend existing projects, such as these.