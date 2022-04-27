Datum Datacentres expands after acquisition by UBS

The plan will see a doubling of its existing data centre at Farnborough (pictured), Hampshire, west of London, this year. The current site was put at 3,750 sq m when UBS bought the operation for an undisclosed sum in September 2021.

Datum Datacentres CEO Dominic Phillips said: “The past few years have been momentous for Datum. We ploughed ahead with the first phase of our expansion throughout lockdown and have big plans for 2022.”

He said the “acquisition through UBS Asset Management constitutes a vote of confidence in the quality and scalability of our offering”.

Tommaso Albanese, global head and CIO of infrastructure at UBS Asset Management said last year that, apart from “attractive returns to investors”, the Farnborough had “market-leading energy efficiency, use of 100% renewable energy and carbon offsetting”.

Datum was founded in 2013 to provide resilient, secure and flexible colocation services from its environmentally efficient, state-of-the-art data centre, which is on Cody Technology Park, which is next to Farnborough Airport. It is named after Samuel Franklin Cody, an American showman who in Farnborough in 1908 became the first person to fly a heavier-than-air aircraft in Britain.

Datum Datacentres says its service-based colocation offering is designed to provide flexible and bespoke colocation to clients of all sizes.