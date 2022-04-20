Managed Kubernetes service in 15 regions, says G-Core Labs

The Luxembourg-based company says its platform-as-a-service (PaaS) offer provides highly secured managed Kubernetes, eliminating the complexity of managing the control plane and containerised infrastructure.

Seva Vayner, director of edge cloud stream at G-Core Labs, said: “Platforms and services that provide easy on-ramps to Kubernetes for global enterprises are providing strong value in the market today.”

The service allows enterprises to deploy Kubernetes clusters without the complexities of managing the control plane and containerized infrastructure, the company added. It is available “in more than 15 regions worldwide” and enables customers “to quickly access ready-to-use Kubernetes clusters and automate application scaling and deployment in its secure cloud environment”.

Vayner added: “The operational benefits of Kubernetes have become increasingly apparent in the last few years, but the complexity of container orchestration across clouds and on-premises deployments can be overwhelming to many businesses who would benefit from its use.”

As containerised environments spread across multiple public cloud providers and data centre locations, the resulting complexity impedes the acceleration advantages that fuelled the container adoption effort in the first place, added G-Core Labs.

G-Core Labs manages its own global IT infrastructure across five continents, more than 140 points of presence in more than 130 cities, with a total capacity exceeding 110Tbps.

Customers include the government of Luxembourg’s Agence eSanté, TEDx, and Wargaming Holding – World of Tanks, World of Warships and World of Warplanes.

“We are increasingly hearing from customers that they have deployed Kubernetes and are working on managing clusters,” said Vayner. “Managed Kubernetes is designed to take the guesswork out of management and allow them to quickly and securely achieve the benefits of containers.”