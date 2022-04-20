Mercury Broadband selects Airspan Networks as its lead RAN vendor

Mercury Broadband has purchased and deployed hundreds of CBRS radios, equipment and software from Airspan, as part of its rural broadband network expansion.

These products have been designed to significantly expand construction and operations of Mercury's rural broadband network, as a winning bidder of federal funds from the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF).

“Airspan’s expertise in innovative CBRS solutions allows us to offer our customers reliable and expanding rural broadband connectivity,” said Garrett Wiseman, chief executive officer, Mercury Broadband.

“Everyone should have access to stable, high-speed Internet service, no matter their location, and with CBRS, we can extend our wireless network to more hard-to-reach areas. Airspan’s reliable solutions will support us and our customers as we expand our rural broadband footprint to better serve our customers.”

Specifically, Airspan will deliver its AirSpeed 1030 radios for use across Mercury Broadband’s network within its first phase of network expansion in Kansas, Missouri, Indiana, and Michigan.

Mercury Broadband also plans to use AirSpeed 1030 radios across Ohio and Illinois later this year. The AirSpeed 1030s are also expected to bolster the company’s service level agreements.

“This innovative solution, working with Mercury Broadband, is another example of how Airspan is leading the way with the right set of solutions and technological expertise in CBRS to help better serve rural America,” said Eric Stonestrom, chairman and CEO of Airspan.

“We are proud to work with Mercury Broadband to provide solutions to serve rural communities that historically have been underserved, with critical broadband connectivity, and look forward to a continued partnership to expand these critical deployments.”

In addition, Mercury Broadband plans to use Airspan’s leading 5G CBRS solutions to expand its service offerings through FWA, along with new services for its customers.