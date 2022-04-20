Rogers completes trials of 8Gbps symmetrical fibre broadband

Through the trials, Rogers was able to more than double the fastest published Internet speeds of any major telecoms provider in Canada. The potential of 8Gbps speeds will future-proof home broadband with more bandwidth and support the company in its goal to provide its customers with next-gen products and services.

“Fibre-powered networks are the foundation of building world-class connectivity solutions for our customers, and it is critical that the network technology delivers on the reliability and speed our customers need,” said Robert Dépatie, president and chief operating officer of home and business, Rogers Communications.

“With download and upload speeds of up to 8Gbps and an advanced fibre technology, customers will be able to explore streaming TV, online game play, videoconferencing, immersive virtual reality and more, like never before.”

Specifically, Rogers has unveiled its Ignite Internet service that offers download and upload speeds of 8Gbps, available to customers across Ontario, New Brunswick and Newfoundland by the summer of 2022.

Across its network Rogers has been investing close to $200 million to roll out fibre Internet service to home and businesses in New Brunswick.

In related news, last month Rogers launched the first commercial 5G standalone (SA) network in Canada. The new service was activated after completing the rollout of Canada’s first national standalone 5G core as well as the country’s first 5G standalone device certification.

Partnering technology company Ericsson, Rogers 5G SA core network was built from scratch based using cloud-native technologies, enabling more advanced wireless capabilities such as ultra-low latency, network slicing and mobile edge computing, while at the same time expanding Rogers 5G footprint.