Vodafone Germany calls on Microsoft as Ametsreiter heads to private equity

Rogge, who starts on 1 July, has worked for Microsoft for 12 years, mainly in Europe but also in China, where he was chief operating officer, for three years.

Vodafone recruited Ametsreiter (pictured) to lead its German operation seven years ago, after he had spent 14 years with the Telekom Austria group, first running the mobile business and then spending six years as CEO of the whole group.

Vodafone Group CEO Nick Read said: “I want to thank Hannes for his contribution to Vodafone and helping to build a gigabit society for Germany. Vodafone was first in the market with 5G pursuing new applications of technology to make society a better and greener place.”

Ametsreiter said on LinkedIn that he was going “to start something new again” in his mid-fifties.

He said: “If I don’t jump now, then maybe never. Today, at the age of 55, I am still so full of energy, passion and above all curiosity that I would like to use this power to start something new.”

He has not named his new base, but said: “My future path will take me from the corporate to the private equity and investor side. There I want to get involved in growth areas in the telco and tech sectors, to be active as an investor and shareholder.”

He added: “Where the future is happening, I want to be even more free to shape things, drive cool innovations forward and accompany companies on their way on supervisory boards. I recently started one of these mandates.”

The new CEO at Vodafone Germany has telecoms experience from eight years at Belgacom – now Proximus – where he was VP of business development and national wholesale director.

Read said: “He has a proven track record of commercial, operational and financial success over the last decade delivering through a growth strategy across Europe, at one of the world’s leading technology companies.”

Ametsreiter said: “I leave Vodafone with deep gratitude. You as a team will always be present in my heart.”