EE teams with Qualcomm to deliver fastest 5G speeds

The collaboration with Qualcomm will see “new benefits for EE customers” with 5G data speeds topping 2.2Gbps in lab testing and expected real world speeds of over 1.7Gbps on the network.

EE has been working with the chip manufacturer at BT’s Borehamwood lab using some spectrum that it had acquired in Ofcom’s auction last year.

The test used five 4G and two 5G carriers featuring Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 mobile platform with Snapdragon X65 5G to achieve the milestone.

David Salam, director of mobile at EE, said: “Our commitment to technology investment and innovation, coupled with our leading 5G footprint, continues to see the EE network offer and sustain the best overall 5G experience in the UK.

“By pooling our research expertise with Qualcomm Technologies, we have been able to further enhance the EE network and will start to deliver some of Europe’s fastest 5G speeds in our major cities.”

The partnership means a major boost in 5G network capacity, using a total of 170MHz in bandwidth and delivering some of the fastest available 5G in some areas in the UK.

So far, the network operator has launched its 5G network in hundreds of towns and cities across the UK.

EE has also set out its plan to deliver 5G connectivity solutions anywhere in the UK by 2028 through a combination of permanent coverage and on-demand solutions.