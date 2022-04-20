Kasi Cloud breaks ground on first Nigeria campus

Its $250 million campus in Lekki is designed to hyperscale requirements and standards and Kasi said that when fully developed the campus will stand as "one of the biggest of its kind in Africa". The ground breaking was attended by guest of honour Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Executive Governor of Lagos State and some of Kasi’s key investors, including the CEO of the Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA), Uche Orji.

Kasi co-founder and CEO Johnson Agogbua said: “Kasi’s mission of building a digital platform to accelerate cloud and interconnect people, enterprises and governmental institutions in Nigeria and across Africa started here in Lagos, Nigeria.

“We are excited to have both the Governor of Lagos State, His Excellency Babajide Sanwo-Olu and NSIA CEO, Uche Orji, to celebrate this momentous ground breaking with us and the community.”

Nigeria has become a hub of activity over the last two years with a government-led project to deploy 6,000km of fibre laying the foundations for the country's data centre boom. Those building new facilities include Liquid's African Data Centre and WIOCC's Open Access Data Centres, while Rack Centre doubled its Lagos capacity last year.

On ownership, MainOne embarked on an expansion drive a year before being acquired by Equinix and just this month opened its Lekki II facility. Digital Realty entered into a JV in 2021 with Pembani Remgro to acquire Medallion Data Centres, as part of its Africa strategy.

Kasi describes itself as a "first-of-its-kind mass-scale data centre and digital ecosystem platform company", which brings digital infrastructure to Africa via Lagos, Nigeria. It designs, builds and operates hyperscale cloud data centres and has acquired approximately 4 hectares of land in the Maiyegun Area of Lekki, Lagos, the fastest growing deployment zone for commercial and upscale residential facilities in Nigeria.

“If Lagos is to sustain its Centre of Excellence status in the country, vital infrastructural development is critical to achieving human capital development. The economic impact that infrastructure improvement has on nation-building cannot be overemphasized,” Governor Sanwo-Olu said.

Orji added: "We congratulate Kasi on this momentous milestone. NSIA believes in the potential of digital infrastructure to serve as an enabler and accelerator for innovation. We expect that the transformative impact of this infrastructure on the domestic tech space will reposition Nigeria. The Board and Management of the Authority is proud to be associated with this development.”