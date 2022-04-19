Sabey Data Centers expands with 72MW data centre campus in Austin

The two-building, 40-acre data centre campus is designed to provide up to 72MW of power capacity and will support enterprise of all sizes. It will also feature the Sabey technology that optimises data centre space while shrinking its construction footprint. Its Texas campus will also focus on water conservation and high-efficiency chillers.

“This is an exciting time for the entire Sabey organisation,” said Tim Mirick, chief revenue officer of Sabey Data Centers.

“The Austin region has everything our customers are looking for: a vibrant and growing technology hub, a thriving, diversified economy, and a high quality of life. We are eager to offer our award-winning service, lowest-cost power, and market-leading total cost of ownership to companies considering Texas for data centre expansion.”

The facility joins Sabey's other data centre locations including Seattle, Washington; Quincy, Washington; East Wenatchee, Washington; Ashburn, Virginia; and New York City, New York.

Works have commenced, with Sabey due to break ground on the new site in June of 2022 with a tentative ready for service date of Q1 2023.

“We look forward to welcoming Sabey to Round Rock, which continues to grow as a technology and innovation hub. This project represents a substantial investment in the location of the old Sears Teleserv building and will result in high-paying jobs in our community,” said Craig Morgan, Mayor of the City of Round Rock.

In related news, February saw Sabey announce a 70MW expansion to its Quincy, Washington data centre campus, which is being developed with initial commitments from a major service provider.

Construction is underway and the initial phase of the expansion is expected to be ready for commissioning in the second half of 2022.