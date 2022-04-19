EXA Infrastructure names chief people officer

Carrie Cushing joins EXA from General Electric where she led the HR function for the GE Digital International business, which is active across more than 60 countries. She has more than 20 years of experience in HR leadership roles across multiple industry sectors, including software, healthcare, financial services and energy.

Cushing isn’t the first non-telecoms exec to be appointed to the leadership team at EXA after Adeel Ahmad left the pharmaceutical industry to take on the role of CFO last month.

Commenting on Cushing's appointment, CEO Martijn Blanken said: “The quality, commitment and deep expertise of our people is at the heart of EXA’s resolution to be very easy for our customers and partners to do business with. Carrie has an exceptional track record of nurturing workplace environments that drive meaningful growth and innovation. At EXA we aspire to develop our collective capabilities well beyond the point we ourselves did not even think was possible only a little while ago. Carrie’s appointment underlines how serious we are in achieving that goal.”

In her new role Cushing will lead the strategic development of talent management at EXA along with "further cultural development for the business", which has more than 400 employees across Europe and the US, many of whom joined from GTT when EXA officially launched back in September.

Cushing holds an MSc in International HR Management from Cranfield School of Management and a BA in Economics and Business Administration from the University of Kent at Canterbury, UK. She is also a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development.

