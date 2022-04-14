Hyperoptic pledges £200m in fibre network expansion

The funds will be used to connect all types of buildings, including terraced houses, maisonettes, converted houses and detached properties, with plans to lay more than 1,500km of fibre to connect an additional 400,000 homes and businesses.

“Over the last couple of years, we have scaled the processes needed to expand our full fibre network – ensuring we deliver a great installation and customer experience. We are very excited to continue accelerating rollout and bring future-proofed connectivity to even more communities,” said Aurélie Canales, chief transformation and major products officer, Hyperoptic.

At present, Hyperoptic’s full fibre network totals more than 825,000 homes and businesses, serving over 230,000 customers. Specifically, its network has been deployed across Shepherd’s Bush, Hammersmith, Kensington in West London and Poplar, Wapping, Canary Wharf in East London, as well as Manchester city centre and Edinburgh.

It is also actively rolling out its infrastructure in Maida Vale, St John’s Wood, North Kensington, Notting Hill, Shoreditch, Southwark, Bermondsey, Brixton, Liverpool city centre and Glasgow. With planning permission for rollout in Fulham and Pimlico, Willesden Green, Holloway, Hackney and Balham and Clapham. Future plans are already well progressed in locations including Peckham, Surrey Quays, Catford, Walthamstow and Islington.

The company will leverage Openreach’s physical infrastructure access products (PIA) as a key enabler for Hyperoptic’s future network investment, adopting a standardised approach to using existing duct and pole infrastructure, minimising disruption and roadworks.

Hyperoptic plans to surpass two million homes by the end of 2023.

Earlier this month, Hyperoptic wrote to Ofcom, calling for it to investigate the use of above-inflation mid-contract price rises, which it said is being implemented by "many major broadband providers".

The company also asked the regulator for reforms "that would allow impacted customers to terminate their agreement and switch providers, penalty-free".