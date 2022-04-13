Zayo publishes 2021 ESG report amid enterprise launch

“With Zayo Enterprise Solutions, we are taking the expertise we’ve built serving the large hyperscalers, major carriers and 70% of the top US financial services firms and extending that same level of speed, security and service to enterprises of all sizes,” said Dan Stoll, managing director of regional network services at Zayo.

“Too many businesses are stuck with multiple connectivity vendors and outdated networks, leading to a clunky, overpriced experience. Our goal is to deliver an alternative that is more affordable, more efficient and well-positioned to help enterprises grow.”

Zayo Enterprise Solutions, offer connectivity, security and networking services paired with localised account support. In support of this, Zayo has established on-the-ground, dedicated teams in Dallas/Fort Worth, Denver, Indianapolis, Phoenix, Seattle and Toronto.

Zayo Enterprise Solutions include an independent network; its Shielded Internet Access offering; its Shielded Virtual Network solution; local, personalised support; flexible, multi-service packages and pricing.

“By launching Zayo Enterprise Solutions in key markets, we are creating a new opportunity for our channel partners to bring Zayo’s size, scope and scale to an even wider set of customers,” said Lynn D.Tinney, SVP of channels and partnerships at Zayo.

“Our partners are attuned to enterprise needs, including the demands of reaching an increasingly dispersed workforce and customer base. Together we can provide connectivity without compromise, delivering the future-proofed, critical infrastructure that currently connects over 45,000 on-net buildings to key target markets at a highly competitive price.”

Zayo also released its sustainability report for 2021 that details the initiatives Zayo has committed to centred on 'people, the planet and governance'. This includes completion of the company's Greenhouse Gas Emissions inventory, which saw Zayo’s Sustainability Employee Resource Group donate 1,900 trees, providing 178.5 credits against 2021 carbon emissions.

In addition, during 2021 36% of Zayo's hires at the director level and up were female and 17% were ethnically diverse, and during the 2021 holiday season, Zayo gave every employee four hours of Volunteer Time Off to invest in areas most meaningful to them.

“Zayo is developing industry-leading environmental, social, and governance practices,” said Mike Nold, SVP of strategy, corporate development & transformation, and leader of Zayo’s ESG steering committee.

“We are focused on Zayo’s impact on the planet and our communities and developing goals to reduce our carbon footprint and increase our usage of green energy while fostering an internal environment that embraces diversity and inclusion. Zayo is proud of its culture and is committed to blazing a trail of great, long-term sustainability and responsibility.”