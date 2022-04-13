Sami Slim named chief executive of Telehouse France

Aged 37, Slim will take responsibility for leading Telehouse France, which has more than 42 data centres around the world.

His appointment follows the departure of Roger Chesnel, who held the position of chief executive from 2013.

Slim said: "I am even more honoured by the trust placed in me by the Group, given the central position France today holds in our global strategy. Through the digital hubs of Paris and Marseille, our ambition is to make Europe the backbone of the global internet. This ambition is achieved first and foremost by the massive expansion of our customer base, but also by acquiring personnel of exceptional talent.”

An engineer and graduate of Télécom SudParis and the University of Michigan, Slim joined Telehouse France in 2010 as a technical sales engineer. He went on to become deputy director of sales and marketing in 2014 and "defined and implemented the resources needed to improve customer interconnection capacity, thus enabling Telehouse to speed up its growth significantly", the company said.

