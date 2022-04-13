Vertiv appoints channels leads for UK and Ireland

Vertiv, which designs builds and services infrastructure for data centres, said it is strengthening its channel focus with "imminent exciting developments", which include an upgraded partnership programme, renewed go-to market strategy and a number of quality-of-life upgrades for customers that will further drive an enhanced partner and end user experience.

Martin Ryder will take on the role of channel sales director and Stuart McDougall has joined the company as a channel marketing specialist, both for the UK and Ireland.

Karsten Winther, EMEA president at Vertiv, said: “Vertiv continues to invest in the channel space and innovate our edge infrastructure portfolio to keep pace with the predicted industry growth in edge deployments.

"Martin and Stuart will lead some very exciting developments this year in terms of an upgraded partnership programme, renewed go to market strategy and a number of programme enhancements for our customers that will further drive an enhanced partner/end user experience.”

McDougall will be responsible for recruiting, activating, and retaining partners and growing investment in the partner ecosystem. He will work closely with key distribution partners to continue driving joint business and win new customers.

In his previous role, McDougall was the senior account manager for TPL Digital, a channel marketing agency specialising in helping enterprise software vendors accelerate their channel programs through recruiting, enabling and growing their respective partners.

Tasked with helping organisations to power mission-critical applications, Ryder will lead the channel team in supporting businesses distribution partners and resellers.

His previous role saw him leading the light Industrial sales team, predominantly working with transportation and manufacturing customers such as Heathrow Airport, Network Rail and London Underground.

Vertiv said that Ryder – who joined Vertiv in 2004 – is "in an ideal position to support partners with the vast opportunity that edge infrastructure acceleration will continue to provide".