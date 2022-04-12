ISQ takes partner count to 11

“In our tenth anniversary year, I am so proud to be part of this extraordinary group whose combined talents have contributed so much to the success of the firm,” said Sadek Wahba, chairman and managing partner of I Squared Capital.

“Our new partners have helped build I Squared Capital into a vibrant global platform with over $34 billion of assets under management and a diverse portfolio of infrastructure assets around the world. They have demonstrated the talent and innovation necessary to execute on our long-term strategy and help lead the firm on its next phase of growth,” Wahba added.

ISQ, which has acquired HGC and Kio Networks over the last year, also owns Exa Infrastructure, which was carved out of GTT's infrastructure division mid-2021. The ISQ Global Infrastructure Fund III recently closed at $15 billion, therefore exceeding its $12 billion target.

The growth has seen 19 professionals appointed to various roles at ISQ over the last six months, including 10 on the investment team and nine in other functions. ISQ said that it will soon confirm the further addition of "significant resources", including investment professionals in the US, Latin America, Europe, and Asia, as well as the Credit and InfraTech platforms.

Headquartered in Miami, the firm also has offices in Hong Kong, London, New Delhi, Singapore, and Taipei.

The new partners announced this week are Andreas Moon, partner and head of IR; Chenhua Shen, fund partner; and Enrico Del Prete, fund partner.

Moon joined ISQ from Morgan Stanley Investment Management in 2012 and was most recently in the role of MD for six years. Shen also joined ISQ from Morgan Stanley Investment Management, but in 2014. Prior to her latest promotion at ISQ she has held the roles of VP, principal and MD.