AqabaIX powered by DE-CIX heads to the Red Sea

Under the terms of the partnership, the existing AqabaIX infrastructure comprised of 13 networks and over 100Gbps of peak traffic, will be upgraded to DE-CIX Apollon interconnection infrastructure and operated by DE-CIX under the DE-CIX as-a-Service (DaaS) model.

“As a new corridor between Asia, the Middle East, and Europe as well as the enabler of regional connectivity between Jordan and its neighbouring countries, AqabaIX represents a truly neutral crossroads for international data traffic. Jordan is home to an exciting tech scene, and its economic stability offers a secure investment environment for companies interested in the region,” said Marco Brandstaetter, regional director of Middle East, and India at DE-CIX.

“At DE-CIX, we are proud to be supporting local and regional interconnection in this way and enabling the already strong digital economy of Jordan to further prosper through high-quality interconnection services.”

This network upgrade is due to begin by the end of 2022 and once completed will serve as a new data route between Asia, the Middle East, and Europe.

Located on the Gulf of Aqaba in Jordan, part of the Red Sea, AqabaIX is positioned at the crossroads between multiple Middle Eastern countries and is also home to a landing station for subsea cable systems.

“We are proud to announce our newly formed partnership with DE-CIX, the world’s leading provider of carrier and data centre interconnection services," said Eyad Abu Khorma, founder and CEO of Aqaba Digital Hub.

"This monumental partnership will aim to deliver an astounding service from high-performance data exchange between participating networks – all to serve ISPs, CDNs, content networks, cloud networks, and enterprise networks. Not only will it lower the latency of data traffic but it will also improve the performance of cloud-based resources and applications.”

AqabaIX marks the 9th Internet Exchange announced under the DaaS model, which also features a set of services – such as installation, maintenance, provisioning, marketing, and sales support.