Kathryn Platt to lead Vodafone UK channel business

Kathryn succeeds Joe Llewellyn who previously assumed the role on a temporary basis until a permanent replacement was found.

“I could not be more excited about this new chapter in my career at Vodafone. Our valued partners play a vital role in enabling us to deliver our channel strategy," said Platt.

"I look forward to working even more closely with them, as we continue to deliver the most effective products and solutions to help their own customers drive their digital journeys successfully.”

Platt enters the role with more than 20 years’ experience in the telecoms industry, having worked her way up through the ranks in the channel business, most recently leading the commercial unit within Vodafone’s indirect team.

In 2000, Platt helped set up UK B2B reseller Yes Telecom, joining Vodafone after it purchased the company in 2006 and has held several sales and commercial leadership roles within the business.

In her new role, Platt will lead Vodafone UK's channel strategy, responsible for continuing to grow this part of the market. Specifically, she will continue to support Vodafone’s partners, helping them to market and sell the company's range of mobile, fixed, converged, and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions to businesses across the UK.

In related news, March saw Vodafone and Ericsson completed the UK’s first 5G standalone network slicing trial.

During the trial, two technology teams from Vodafone and Ericsson showcased an on-demand 5G network slice in a joint lab demonstration using a RAN slicing function to provide low latency and high bandwidth for a virtual reality use case in a retail store.