TPG wholesale executive comes to UK to head Ofcom’s spectrum group

Lloyd (pictured) studied at the University of Sydney and has spent most of his career in Australia and joined the Vodafone group in 2004. Vodafone Australia, of which he was chief strategy officer and corporate affairs director, merged into TPG Telecom in 2020.

Melanie Dawes, Ofcom’s chief executive, said: “The role of group director for spectrum needs a global outlook, as we work with other countries on spectrum policy and management. Dan has the international, commercial and spectrum experience Ofcom needs in this role, and I’m very much looking forward to working with him.”

Lloyd, who joins next month, said: “The spectrum group has a critical role in managing exponentially increasing demand for innovative wireless services. The breadth and depth of expertise in Ofcom’s spectrum group and senior management team is simply world-class, so it is a great pleasure to be joining Melanie and the team to lead this challenging area.”

Dawes also paid tribute to Helen Hearn, Ofcom’s senior spectrum director who has led the spectrum group on an interim basis since January. She “will continue in place until the summer to ensure continuity”, said Ofcom. She had been with Ofcom since 2004, and was earlier with the Radiocommunications Agency, one of its predecessors in the UK’s regulatory world.

Lloyd has chaired both the Australian Mobile Telecommunications Association and the Vodafone Australia Foundation, and served as a board director for the UK-India Business Council.