Five things to watch April 7: fibre deployments and underground 4G

BeFibre reveals 2022 FTTP rollout plan

Internet service provider BeFibre has unveiled its full area roll out plan for the rest of the year.

The company will work with sister brand Digital Infrastructure to deliver fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) connectivity using OpenReach’s physical infrastructure access to several new areas in the UK.

Locations include Stalybridge, Ramsbottom, Heswall, Dinnington, Glossop and Gamesley, Thornton and Hambleton, Mossley, Wickersley, and Gamesley, Thornton and Hambleton, Mossley, Wickersley and others.

The provider says that this could see 200,000 properties ready for its broadband services by the close of 2022.

Glo Fiber reveals network expansion plans

Glo Fiber has reached an agreement with municipal officials to bring its 100% fibre-optic network to several areas in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania.

Construction will begin in Lancaster Township in April 2022 and will extend to East Hempfield Township, West Lampeter Township and Manheim Township among others.

The network will be completed over a two-year period and provide future-proof network to over 35,000 homes and businesses throughout the area.

"East Hempfield is looking forward to developing a new and positive working relationship with Glo Fibre,” said Cindy Schweitzer, East Hempfield Township manager/secretary.

“We feel additional choices for internet/cable and phone service will add value to being a resident or business owner in the Township.”

BAI Communications launches 4G on Jubilee Line

BAI Communications has launched permanent 4G services on the eastern section of the Jubilee Line as it completes the first phase of its high-speed mobile coverage across the London Underground.

Three UK and EE customers can now access permanent 4G and 5G-ready services between Westminster and Canning Town following deals made by both operators to join BAI’s network last year.

Billy D’Arcy, CEO of BAI Communications UK said: “We’re pleased to announce this first major delivery milestone on our journey to transforming London’s connectivity.

"Customers of our launch partners, Three and EE, will be able to enjoy permanent access to uninterrupted mobile connectivity whilst travelling on the eastern Jubilee Line.

“This will provide a massive boost to the passenger experience and marks an important next step on the project’s journey as we accelerate towards a hyperconnected London.”

HyperOne founder Slattery voices support for Labor’s connectivity plan

Founder of HyperOne Bevan Slattery has welcomed Federal Labor’s announcement of a $400 million Better Connectivity for Rural and Regional Australia plan should Labor form a federal government.

“Labor’s Better Connectivity for Rural and Regional Australia plan makes a big commitment to the connectivity of Australians living regionally – and supports real competition in the market,” Slattery said

“I said last week that working together we can fix the digital divide in this country, and now both Federal Labor and the Federal Government have committed to real action for connectivity in regional communities.”

Slattery also welcomed the bipartisan approach to open-access telecommunications saying it would lead to “greater competition and better connectivity for more Australians”.

Great Plains Communications completes high-speed fibre optic broadband in Nebraska

Great Plains Communications (GPC) has completed its fibre-optic infrastructure Blair, Nebraska.

Businesses in the area now have access to fibre-driven services including symmetrical internet with speeds of up to 10Gbps, managed Ethernet and GPC Cloud Connect as part of the build.

Andy Barrow, Blair assistant city administrator said: “Completion of fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) and business is a major milestone for the city of Blair.

“These fast, reliable, fibre-driven services will allow all Blair homes and businesses to have the latest and most reliable services available and will allow us to attract future residents and businesses.

“We are excited to see this enhancement of our critical infrastructure and know that it will have a positive impact on the quality of life that our residents enjoy in Blair.”