Netrality Data Centers acquires facility at Indy Telcom campus.

Netrality acquired the 205,000 square foot, 11-building Indy Telcom campus in 2021. Now combining the two, Netrality said this latest deal will allow it to provide colocation services and direct connectivity to Midwest-IX as well as AT&T, Cogent Communications, Lumen, Crown Castle, Peerless Network, US Signal, Windstream, and Zayo, which are all present at the campus.

“We are excited about the acquisition of 365 Data Centers’ colocation assets on the Indy Telcom Campus,” said Gerald M. Marshall, CEO at Netrality Data Centers. “We look forward to collaborating with the established ecosystem of enterprise customers and strategic networks.”

“We are thrilled to grow our presence on the Indy Telcom campus,” said Amber Caramella, CRO at Netrality Data Centers. “The acquisition of 365’s facility increases our available capacity to meet the needs of our expanding customer base and evolving ecosystem.”

In addition to the nine acre Indy Telcom campus, last years Netrality also acquired 7801 Nieman Road in the Kansas City region to accommodate customers’ increasing capacity demands for edge and wholesale deployments.

At the time Marshall said of the Indy deal: "Indy Telcom Center is an exceptional campus that expands our ability to provide interconnection and strategic colocation to businesses dependent on ultra-low latency data processing across the Midwest."