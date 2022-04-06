Ricky Chau joins CBC as chief strategy officer

In his new role, Chau is responsible for CBC's overall corporate strategy, strategic partnerships and business development, including mergers and acquisitions, reporting to CBC’s CEO Richard Fung.

“Ricky's vast experience in the industry and strategic approach will be invaluable as we move into our next phase of development at CBC," said Fung.

"I believe he will help CBC accelerate its growth and become a leading provider of Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) provider in China and the Asia Pacific.”

Chau enters the role with over 20 years of experience in the telecoms and tech industries, during which time he has accumulated extensive knowledge of the enterprise and service provider markets.

Most recently, Chau served as vice president of enterprise business for Asia-Pacific & Japan at Lumen Technologies. Prior to this, he led the Asia-Pacific business at Global Crossing and Level 3 Communications.

“Enterprises has adopted the cloud-first approach to acquire and orchestrate network capabilities without having to own, build, and maintain their own network infrastructure to support digital transformation strategies," said Chau.

"CBC is well-positioned to be the next-gen Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) provider for enterprises. I am thrilled to join CBC with tremendous growth potential.”