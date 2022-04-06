Hughes and OneWeb Technologies ink distribution agreement

The news follows the launch of a managed low earth orbit (LEO) satellite communications (Satcom) network for the DoD, a project led by Hughes in the Arctic region for the US Air Force Research Lab (AFRL).

"Our distribution agreement with OneWeb Technologies came together as we initiated LEO service for the US AFRL in the Arctic region," said Rick Lober, vice president and general manager, Hughes Defense.

"With a proven implementation in the harshest of environments and live LEO network capability, we stand ready to deploy diverse, integrated Satcom solutions for DoD across all domains, platforms and theatres worldwide."

Under the terms of the new distribution agreement, Hughes will deliver turnkey LEO managed services supporting DoD agencies and global Combatant Command requirements.

The Hughes defense portfolio now includes single- and multi-transport network solutions integrating OneWeb's proven low-latency connectivity with service level agreements and vendor options for ground equipment, installation and network management.

"Having Hughes as part of the LEO ecosystem is a testament to the value of our long-standing relationship, and Hughes with their inherent understanding of the OneWeb system, were a logical partner," said Ian Canning, chief operating officer, OneWeb Technologies.

"OneWeb Technologies is excited to support Hughes in their delivery of new capabilities to the U.S. Government. The combined experience of Hughes and OneWeb Technologies has enabled the DoD to experience low latency, high speed internet in latitudes above 75 Degrees North for the first time."

This collaboration builds on the long-standing relationship between the two companies. Hughes, through its parent company EchoStar, is an investor in OneWeb. It is also an engineering partner to OneWeb, developing gateway electronics and the core module that will power every user terminal for the system.