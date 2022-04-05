Sparkle signs OneData Nigeria as part of African expansion

The deal covers high-speed international IP connectivity for OneData in Nigeria and across Africa. Sparkle said it has been in Lagos since 2019 and plans to extend coverage in the country and across Africa.

Kehinde Alphonso, divisional head of the wholesale and enterprise business of Ciudad Infrastructure, said: “Partnering with Sparkle enables us to get high-speed access to global and regional contents, and thus improve the navigation experience of our residential and enterprise customers raising the current speed by a whopping 900%.”

Sparkle’s VP of sales for Africa and Asia, Leonardo Cerciello (pictured), said: “We are happy to contribute to the growth of the digital ecosystem in Nigeria providing the best-in-class IP transit service to local and regional players.”

OneData Nigeria is an alternative internet service provider with a market presence in six cities and the ambition to become one of the top ten broadband service providers in Nigeria by 2025.

Sparkle is providing service by locally connecting with its global IP transit backbone Seabone, at its point of presence in Lagos. This gives OneData low latency and high-speed access to the global internet.