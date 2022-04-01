CommScope develops fibre platform for growing data centre demand

Propel was developed in response to the exponential increase in computing power that data centres are experiencing and facilitates the migration to terabit speeds by providing connectivity and infrastructure that “aligns with rapidly emerging data centre applications”.

This will enable faster, and more efficient access to data according to CommScope.

“Over the past few years, we have witnessed extraordinary technical advances and a rise in computing devices that connect to the real world,” said John Schmidt, senior vice president of CommScope’s building and data centre business.

“Data centres are key assets in the data-driven economy and it’s critical that the industry pay attention to energy usage and space requirements as we move toward terabit speeds.

“CommScope’s Propel solution was engineered to ensure data centre operators can maximise existing infrastructure investments while preparing for future applications in a smarter and more efficient manner.”

Data centre demands have soared in recent times as businesses, local communities and government agencies move to cloud computing, streaming services and AI applications.

Propel introduces 16-fibre cabling to support fast growing 400Gbps speeds, 800Gbps speeds and emerging 1.6Tbps speeds.

This will allow for leading edge network architectures to deliver greater capacity, the company says, while also delivering greater capacity to end devices with increased efficiency.

Propel modules are available in four different interchangeable sizes with matching cable constructions.