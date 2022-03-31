MTN GlobalConnect expands to Kenya

An already vibrant wholesale market served by Telkom Kenya, Safaricom and others, MTN GlobalConnect said it would focus investments on interconnecting African countries through the establishment of digital hubs and connecting landlocked countries to subsea cables.

The company also said it "continues to inject incremental foreign and direct investments across Africa" as it builds out the terrestrial backbone network.

CEO Frédéric Schepens said: “We have prioritised the Republic of Kenya to form part of our fibre rollout owing to its strategic location in the East African Community bordering five countries, its access to the 2Africa subsea cable at Port Mombasa, and that doing business in Kenya furthers our belief that everyone deserves the benefits of a modern connected life.”

Two years after its 2017 launch MTN GlobalConnect became an opco of MTN and is headquartered in Dubai.

On 15 February newly appointed MD, Sylvia Anampiu joined the team and will lead the Kenyan business as it expands its services portfolio.

MTN GlobalConnect's initial 2021 investment in Kenya exceeded US$9 million with a 35% growth in headcount.

Back to back with this news, MTN GlobalConnect has also joined MEF to standardise and certify its connectivity services to enable interoperability and automation.

MEF president Nan Chen said: “A membership in MEF offers an opportunity to engage in business-driven collaboration with leading global organisations. Together, we enable dynamic, trusted, and certified services that empower enterprises to embrace their digital transformation and grow their business. We welcome MTN GlobalConnect as the newest addition to our growing, vibrant community of MEF members who are working to progress our MEF 3.0 Global Services Framework.”