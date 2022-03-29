DigitalBridge leads $60m investment in private 5G company, Celona

The move comes months after Celona launched a fully-integrated 5G LAN platform, designed to help organisations deploy, operate and integrate a 5G cellular network within existing infrastructures.

Marc Ganzi (pictured), president and CEO of DigitalBridge, said: “This is a key component of our plan to enter new growth verticals in 2022 as a full-stack digital infrastructure investor and allows us to bring our capabilities and expertise to the software-defined network of the future.”

The investment is the first from DigitalBridge Ventures, DigitalBridge’s recently announced venture capital initiative. “DigitalBridge Ventures provides DigitalBridge with a new avenue to stay at the forefront of digital infrastructure by investing in exceptional, disruptive businesses,” said Ganzi.

The round includes all of Celona’s existing investors including NTTVC, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Norwest Venture Partners, Qualcomm Ventures and Cervin Ventures. The new financing brings Celona’s total capital investment to date to over $100 million.

Celona and Verizon Business have a partnership to provide turnkey private networking solutions that will accelerate enterprise 5G adoption across a wide variety of use cases for Celona’s technology, including factory automation, distance learning, real-time inventory management, and supply chain logistics, among many others.

Ganzi added, “Celona is a pioneer in the private 5G market, providing an industry-leading solution that will advance the future of enterprise networking by delivering the low-latency, high-reliability solutions enterprises are increasingly demanding. We are excited to launch this new investment strategy, leveraging DigitalBridge’s unique resources to identify and partner with emerging, entrepreneurial leaders across the digital infrastructure technology sector.”